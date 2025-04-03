Ford offers employee pricing to all car shoppers as new auto tariffs kick in

Ford Motor on Thursday announced that it would allow car shoppers to buy its 2024-25 vehicles, including gas, electric and hybrid-powered models, at the discounted price the automaker offers to its employees.

Called "From America, For America," the promotion was unveiled on the same day a new 25% U.S. tariff on foreign vehicles took effect. It also follows President Trump's announcement the previous day of sweeping tariff increases on U.S. trading partners around the world — levies that many analysts say are likely to raise prices on a range of consumer goods.

One analysis estimated that car prices could rise as much as $12,200 for some models due to the new car import duties, according to a report from Anderson Economic Group, a Michigan-based economic consultancy.

"We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans," Ford said in a statement to CBS News. "Whether it's navigating the complexities of a changing economy or simply needing a reliable vehicle for your family, we want to help."

The promo runs April 3 through June 2 and offers "significant savings" on a number of 2024 and 2025 gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel Ford and Lincoln vehicles, according to the company. Excluded from the limited-time offer are Ford Raptor models, 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs and Super Duty trucks (Full details about the offer can be found on Ford's website.)

A 30-second ad for the promotion, featuring voiceover by actor Bryan Cranston, will be aired during the men's NCAA Final Four 2025 tournament on April 6-7, according to AdAge.

In its first-quarter earnings report Tuesday, Ford said it has seen a jump in demand at its dealerships as consumers move to get ahead of an expected rise in car prices. The company's sales rose 5% in the first quarter, driven by a 19% surge in March, the Detroit automaker reported.

The new auto tariffs are starting to ripple through the car industry. Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram, among others, said it is idling production at plants in Canada and Mexico and will temporarily lay off 900 workers in the Midwest, CBS News Detroit reported.

Beginning April 7, Stellantis will pause production at its Windsor Assembly Plant for several weeks, with operations set to resume the week of April 21. The decision will impact 4,500 represented Windsor employees.