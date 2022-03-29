Foo Fighters cancel remaining tour dates following Taylor Hawkins' death

Music world mourns loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after his death in Colombia

The Foo Fighters have cancelled all of its remaining tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last week.

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned," the band said in a statement Tuesday. "Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The band's tour included several destinations across the world including Italy, the United Kingdom, Portugal, the United States and Australia.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room Friday before he was scheduled to perform in Colombia. He was 50 years old.

Colombia's attorney general said the drummer had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. An exact cause of death was not announced as officials investigate.

The Foo Fighters called his death a "tragic and untimely loss."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said last week.

An image of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins adorns a makeshift memorial outside the hotel where Hawkins was found dead, in northern Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Fernando Vergara / AP

Sophie Reardon contributed reporting.