Watch CBS News

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, Colombian official says

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50 02:19

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died, Colombia's attorney general said Saturday in a statement. Hawkins, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá on Friday night, shortly before the band was set to perform in the capital city.

Among the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines, the statement said. An exact cause of death was not announced, and the National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to investigate, the attorney general said.

Local health officials said Saturday that Bogotá's emergency regulatory center had received a report of a patient with chest pain Friday night. Health officials responding to the scene performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers, but they were unsuccessful and the patient died.

"The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," the Bogotá District Health Secretariat said in a statement. "In addition, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers."

The band said in a statement Friday that Hawkins' death was a "tragic and untimely loss."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," said a message on the band's official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."

Tributes poured out on social media for Hawkins, ranging from Ozzy Osbourne to Miley Cyrus to Smashing Pumpkins.

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on March 26, 2022 / 6:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.