Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and former Texas Congressman Michael Burgess floated for CDC director

Florida's controversial surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and a former Texas Republican congressman, Dr. Michael Burgess, are each being backed by some of President Trump's allies to be the next head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The White House is searching for a replacement after the nomination of Dr. Dave Weldon, a former Florida congressman, was abruptly pulled last week.

White House officials have said internally that they are trying to "get it right" with their next pick, multiple administration officials said, seeking to address concerns about a prolonged vacancy at the agency or the prospect of another embarrassing about-face. Some potential contenders have also turned down offers for the role, federal health officials said.

The president's pick will be the first CDC director to undergo the Senate confirmation process after a change passed by Congress in 2022.

Any nominee will face tough questions over a range of health threats now facing the agency, including a rise in measles cases driven by a record outbreak among undervaccinated communities in Texas and neighboring states.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose department oversees the CDC, has faced condemnation for his remarks downplaying the virus and inflating the risks posed by the measles vaccine. Kennedy has also faced criticism from experts over other health threats that the CDC is now responding to, including the growing bird flu outbreak.

They would also likely face questions on other moves by the Trump administration at the CDC, including cuts to the agency's staff and programs, a new study into whether vaccines are linked to autism and a canceled meeting of the agency's immunization advisers.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

As Florida's surgeon general since 2021, Dr. Joseph Ladapo has drawn controversy on a number of issues, including contradicting federal guidance on COVID vaccines and for his handling of local measles outbreaks. But he has some prominent supporters.

Dr. David Weldon said Thursday, a week after his own nomination was pulled, that Ladapo should be at the top of President Trump's list to lead the CDC.

Weldon's backing of Dr. Joseph Ladapo comes days after Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis renewed his own support of the state's top doctor for the slot.

"I thoroughly support Dr. Ladapo for CDC director. He should be at the top of President Trump's list. He has done a great job for us here in Florida and his education and experience make him the perfect choice," Weldon said in a statement to CBS News.

Ladapo's prospects to be confirmed in the Senate could be steep, given his past record rejecting the CDC and Food and Drug Administration's COVID vaccine recommendations and for telling parents at the height of a measles outbreak that they could send unvaccinated children to school.

"Whoever they pick, to get past [GOP Sen. Bill] Cassidy, it's best if they have never said anything remotely critical of the childhood vaccine program. Though 90% of parents are refusing COVID shots for their kids, 50% are refusing the flu shot, and 10% are refusing the measles," said Weldon.

Weldon had previously suggested that reservations from two Republican senators — Louisiana's Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor and the top Republican on the Senate's health committee, and Maine's Susan Collins — sank his chances for the role.

People familiar with Weldon's meetings with senators said Republicans were frustrated with his unfamiliarity with the CDC's workings and a lack of details on priorities for the agency, as well as an unwillingness to assuage concerns that he was perceived as anti-vaccine.

Former Congressman Michael Burgess

Another person widely seen as a leading contender for the role is former Republican Congressman Michael Burgess of Texas. Burgess, a former obstetrician and gynecologist, had led the House's doctors' caucus for years before he retired this year.

Burgess supported COVID-19 vaccines early during the pandemic, as well as urging constituents to follow the CDC's guidance, but later criticized the agency's lingering mask mandate for public transportation as "nonsense policies."

He praised President Trump's past efforts to withdraw from the World Health Organization and criticized a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on health care workers as "an egregious overstep."

Former federal health officials said Burgess had been viewed as deeply conservative but amenable to supporting some of the agency's priorities.

"We all share the goal of rebuilding the faith and trust in the CDC, because I think most of us recognize we need a well-functioning and respected CDC in order to protect the American people," Burgess said at a 2023 hearing.

Former health official Brett Giroir

One former Trump official who has signaled he is unlikely to return to the administration is Dr. Brett Giroir, who previously served as the assistant secretary of health and COVID-19 testing czar during the president's first term.

Giroir had been serving as an unpaid adviser to HHS during the transition and some federal health officials viewed him as a likely contender to lead the CDC. But Giroir said last week that his advisory work would soon be ending and that he planned to return to the private sector.

"As I've stated from the outset, I intend to remain focused as CEO of Altesa BioSciences on the exciting progress being made developing new treatments for viral infections in vulnerable populations," Giroir said in his March 14 statement.

A spokesperson for Giroir declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about who else he supported for the CDC director nomination.

After Kennedy floated the use of vitamin A and two unproven alternative treatments for measles, Giroir had posted that he was urging Americans not to rely on vitamin A "to save your child" from the outbreak instead of vaccination.