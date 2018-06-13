Florida sheriff criticized for using official Facebook page to support Rick Scott campaign

A Florida sheriff is drawing criticism after using his agency's official Facebook page to support Gov. Rick Scott's U.S. Senate campaign. The Herald-Tribune reports that the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office page shared a live video Monday of Scott receiving the endorsement of Sheriff Tom Knight and 54 other Florida sheriffs.

In sharing the video on Facebook, the agency wrote that Knight was "proud to support Governor Rick Scott in his run for Senate."

Knight's support for Scott in his race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is no surprise. Both Knight and Scott are Republicans.

But critics took aim at the sheriff for advertising the endorsement on the official sheriff's office page.

The Herald-Tribune reached out to the sheriff's office Tuesday afternoon but hadn't received a response.