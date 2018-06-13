CBSN
AP June 13, 2018

Florida sheriff criticized for using official Facebook page to support Rick Scott campaign

Florida Governor Rick Scott pauses during a press conference on South Orange Avenue down the street from Pulse Nightclub, June 13, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A Florida sheriff is drawing criticism after using his agency's official Facebook page to support Gov. Rick Scott's U.S. Senate campaign. The Herald-Tribune reports that the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office page shared a live video Monday of Scott receiving the endorsement of Sheriff Tom Knight and 54 other Florida sheriffs.

In sharing the video on Facebook, the agency wrote that Knight was "proud to support Governor Rick Scott in his run for Senate."

Knight's support for Scott in his race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is no surprise. Both Knight and Scott are Republicans.

But critics took aim at the sheriff for advertising the endorsement on the official sheriff's office page.

The Herald-Tribune reached out to the sheriff's office Tuesday afternoon but hadn't received a response.

