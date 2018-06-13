Florida lifeguards treat more than 600 people for jellyfish stings in two days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Lifeguards along a stretch of central Florida beaches treated more than 600 people for jellyfish stings over the weekend. Lifeguards treated 523 people on Sunday while 107 beachgoers were treated for jellyfish stings on Saturday.

Purple flags were flying along the beaches on Sunday, indicating the presence of dangerous marine life, Volusia County Beach Safety spokeswoman Liz Driskell told news outlets.

Lifeguards also pulled seven people from rough surf along the Atlantic beaches. A yellow flag indicating rough surf was also flying.