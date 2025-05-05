Florida man, dog killed in suspected black bear attack in Collier County, officials say

A man and his dog were killed in a suspected black bear attack in rural southwest Florida, prompting a search for the animal and warnings for residents to stay away from the area, state wildlife officials said Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the deadly encounter occurred near Jerome, in Collier County, east of Naples and just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area.

Authorities have not released the man's name or said exactly when the attack took place.

FWC said preliminary information indicates the man and the dog died in the incident, which happened near the intersection of State Road 29 and U.S. 41. Wildlife officers and local law enforcement were continuing to search the area on Monday for the bear, which could still be nearby.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid the area," FWC said in a statement. "Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife."

Florida's black bear population on the rise

Florida's black bear population, once classified as threatened, has rebounded in recent decades. Bear sightings and interactions with people have become more common, particularly in rural areas of north and central Florida.

Authorities said more details would be released as the investigation continues.