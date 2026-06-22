Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" shutting down permanently, sources say

Companies hired by the state to operate the Florida migrant detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" were notified Monday morning to begin "full demobilization" of the facility, quietly bringing an ignominious close a $1.2 billion experiment that was once hailed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump as a model other states should pursue, four sources familiar with the operations of the detention center told CBS News Miami.

"All vendors got the notice," one source explained.

Florida's Alligator Alcatraz is seen from above. CBS News Miami

The final few detainees left the facility last week and were either transferred to other detention centers or deported to third countries.

Federal and state officials at the time cited safety concerns over the start of hurricane season. They even suggested the facility would remain ready to take on new detainees.

File: President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tour migrant detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," in Ochopee, Fla., July 1, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, officials familiar with the plan told CBS News Miami that it was always the intention to begin full demobilization by taking down fencing and removing trailers and other structures built at the site located in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

That demobilization effort is expected to take several days, and once it is completed, the site will reopen as a small airport used to train pilots.

FILE - President Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, others, tour "Alligator Alcatraz," in Ochopee, Fla., July 1, 2025. Evan Vucci / AP

The decision to close the facility has been the subject of speculation for the past two months, and even DeSantis had said he expected it to close soon.

"If we shut the lights out tomorrow, we will be able to say it served its purpose," DeSantis said earlier this month during a press conference.

Total cost for Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" estimated to be $1.2 billion

The decision to close Alligator Alcatraz was due primarily to the escalating cost of operating the facility.

FILE - Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," on July 4, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The total cost for the detention center is now estimated to be $1.2 billion. Opened on July 3, 2025, the detention center was the brainchild of DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and built using state tax money.

At the time, DeSantis maintained that the state would be reimbursed by the federal government for all of its expenses.

However, that funding has yet to come through.

State officials submitted a $608 million request at the end of last year. It was eventually approved by federal officials, but the actual reimbursement has been held up because of court challenges, environmental concerns and other issues.