Ashley Moody wins Florida 2026 Senate election, CBS News projects

Washington — GOP Sen. Ashley Moody defeated Democrat Angie Nixon in the Florida Senate race, CBS News projects, keeping the seat under Republican control.

Moody, 51, was appointed last year to fill a vacancy left by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. She previously served as Florida's attorney general, after working as a commercial litigator and federal prosecutor.

Moody faced off against Nixon, who's represented portions of the Jacksonville area in the Florida Statehouse since 2020. Nixon, 42, is a democratic socialist candidate who pulled off an upset victory against a more moderate opponent in the primary, setting up the race against Moody.

Nixon's primary victory was among a series of wins by progressive-left candidates this cycle, in a key midterm dynamic as the Democrats grappled with differing visions for the party's future. But the general election contests are another story, especially in a state like Florida.

The formerly purple state has become increasingly red, and President Trump won Florida by 13 points in 2024. And while Democrats sought to make inroads in the Sunshine State, Nixon's opponents seized on the socialist label, which may have alienated some immigrant populations in the state who have fled socialist governments. Nixon repeatedly pushed back on the criticism, saying "it's not about labels," while underscoring her commitment to issues like healthcare and housing affordability.

With the projected victory in the special election, Moody is set to serve out the remainder of Rubio's term, which ends in early 2029.