Flooding leaves at least 7 dead in Tennessee

The deadly flash flooding that swept through Tennessee with little warning has killed at least seven people, authorities said Monday. Five weather-related fatalities were reported in Davidson County, one in Cheatham County and another in Hawkins County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Police found the bodies of a 64-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman near a homeless camp that had flooded. The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered from a vehicle that had been submerged in water near a Walmart. A 65-year-old man was found dead on the Nashboro Village golf course.

Volunteers and emergency crews carried out more than 240 rescues in Nashville and neighboring counties over the weekend.

"The teams responded bravely to rescue people not only from their homes and cars but also to make sure they go to known areas of residents that may live outdoors," said Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann.

Mae Davis' apartment complex had waist-high flooding. She escaped as water started coming through her first-floor window. "When I came out, there was water coming down the hallway."

Emergency operators were fielding calls constantly during the storm that caused multiple fatalities. Nashville Mayor John Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sunday night after the city received more than 7 inches of rain in 48 hours.

"That is the second-highest two-day rainfall total in our history," Cooper said.

The historic storm comes after tornadoes tore through west Tennessee this weekend. It was the same system that brought high winds to the northeast, causing damage and downed power lines.

