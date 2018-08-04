2 injured in flaming drink mishap at Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Two patrons of chef Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink. Caesars Entertainment confirmed to CBS affiliate KLAS-TV Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Thursday.

The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.

The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.

Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn't have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers' injuries or status.

Read Caesars Entertainment's full statement below:

Unfortunately, two guests were injured at Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace last night. We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time.



The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell's Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But, out of an abundance of caution, Hell's Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu.



All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery.