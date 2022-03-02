Fitbit recalls nearly 2 million Ionic smartwatches due to burn hazard

Fitbit is recalling about 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches sold globally because the fitness product's lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday.

About 1 million of the recalled smartwatches were sold in the U.S. at retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's and Target, as well as online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 and $330 each. Fitbit discontinued production of Ionic in 2020. Another 693,000 were sold internationally, according to the company.

Fitbit Ionic in Charcoal/Smoke Gray, front view U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The San Francisco-based company has received at least 115 reports in the U.S. and 59 reports internationally of the battery in the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries in the U.S. and 40 internationally, according to the recall notice. Those injuries include two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

Consumers were urged to stop using the Ionic smartwatches and to contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device, for which they'll be refunded $299, the notice stated. Those returning the Taiwanese-made products will also get a discount code for 40% off other Fitbit devices.

The recall involves only the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, sold with a polyurethane band and a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The watches came in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray.

Fitbit Ionic Charcoal/Smoke Gray, side view. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Used to track activity, heart rate and sleep, the recalled watches include the following four model numbers: FB503CPBU, FB503GYBK, FB503WTGY and FB503WTNV.

Consumers can call Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764 or contact the company online at help.fitbit.com/ionic. They can also visit www.fitbit.com and click on "product help" at the bottom of the page.

Wednesday's recall comes eight years after Fitbit recalled its Fitbit Force activity-tracking wristband after the company received about 9,900 reports of the wristband irritating skin and 250 reports of blistering.