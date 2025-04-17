Fishing tournament boats collision in Alabama leaves 3 dead

Cullman, Ala. — Two boats collided during a fishing tournament early Wednesday in Alabama, killing three people, officials said.

Major League Fishing said in a statement that a boating accident occurred during the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational held on Lewis Smith Lake, a popular recreational destination about 70 miles north of Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is investigating the crash, said a bass fishing boat struck a center console-type vessel. Three people who were on board were killed.

CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT-TV reports that the accident happened at about 7 a.m., according to the Cullman County Emergency Services Agency.

Neither the state agency nor Major League Fishing released information about what led to the crash. Major League Fishing said in a statement that competitor Flint Davis was involved.

The state agency said Joey M. Broom, 58, of Altoona, was fatally injured in the collision. John K. Clark, 44, of Cullman, and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, of Brandon, Mississippi, were thrown overboard and drowned, the agency stated.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization," Kathy Fennel, Major League Fishing executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy."

The organization canceled the third and final day of the competition, which was scheduled for Thursday. Professional anglers had been competing for a top prize of up to $115,000.