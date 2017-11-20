First lady Melania Trump receives White House Christmas tree

First lady Melania Trump, joined by her son Barron, welcomed this year's White House Christmas tree on Monday, kicking off the holiday season in Washington, D.C.

The tree, presented by the Chapman family of Wisconsin, will be decorated and displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

This isn't the Chapman family's first time being bestowed such an honor. The Chapman's provided trees to the White House in 1998 and 2003.

This year, the Chapmans won a national tree contest hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association, whose members have presented the official White House Christmas Tree for display in the Blue Room since 1966. The association hosts a national tree contest every year, and growers, industry experts and consumers vote to choose the Real Christmas Tree grower who will provide the official White House Christmas Tree. Growers must first win their local competitions in order to qualify for the national contest.

The tree was presented in a traditional horse-drawn carriage ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as the Trump family departs for Florida on Tuesday evening to celebrate at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

A 19.5-foot tall Balsam fir will be the tree of choice to stand in the White House this holiday season.