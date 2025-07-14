Firings at Trump's DOJ complicate case against Florida man accused of bilking kids with special needs

An ongoing purge of federal prosecutors from the Justice Department has impacted the criminal case against a Florida businessman accused of fleecing children with special needs.

The latest wave of firings included the prosecutor who was helping lead the criminal case against Leo Govoni, whose scheme allegedly bilked approximately $100 million from a fund to help people with disabilities. Michael Gordon, who also handled a series of U.S. Capitol riot prosecutions, was among several prosecutors fired in recent weeks, CBS News has learned. Gordon had recently taken over formal duties for prosecuting Govoni's case in Florida.

Critics have accused the Trump administration of seeking political retribution for the U.S. Capitol insurrection cases by firing prosecutors, investigators and at least one administrator who worked on the cases. The Justice Department also fired investigators and prosecutors who helped former Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of President Trump's alleged mishandling of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

More than 20 total firings have been confirmed by CBS News. The Justice Department has not commented on the firings.

Gordon's dismissal risks complicating the timeline for the Govoni case. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Florida Democrat, is urging the Justice Department to reverse course and rehire Gordon,

Castor said in a statement, "The victims of Govoni's alleged fraud number in the thousands—each with painful and personal stories. Mr. Gordon's removal places this case, and their hope for accountability, in jeopardy."

Govoni is accused of being part of a scheme to embezzle money from an organization that was established to help manage money for people with special needs. The Justice Department said earlier this year, "The defendants conspired to use the funds of special needs clients as a personal piggy bank, stealing $100 million dollars meant for the most vulnerable members of our society to enrich themselves."

Amparo Perales, a mother whose son Javier has needed care for blindness and severe encephalitis, said her family lost $2 million in the scheme. Perales told CBS News she was "shocked" by Gordon's firing.

Javier Perales

"These victims already have difficult lives and futures. A delay in the legal process is detrimental to the well being of the victims," Perales said.

Rebekah Bowman of Florida, whose son, Kienen Freeman, suffers from a severe seizure disorder, said she lost more than $1 million in funds for her son because of Govoni's alleged scheme.

Kienen Freeman

"It took long enough to get him arrested. People have been through a lot and don't want any more delays," Bowman said.

Govoni was charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy and multiple counts of fraud. He has not yet entered a plea, and an arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. Govoni's lawyers asked for him to be released pre-trial, noting he has "no prior criminal history" and describing him as a "67-year-old in poor physical health." CBS News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

An accountant for Govoni's company was also charged as part of the alleged conspiracy, and a not-guilty plea was entered in his case.

Prosecutors said Govoni founded the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration in 2000 and helped manage approximately $200 million in funds and more than 2,000 special needs trusts.

Prosecutors alleged Govoni used the organization's accounts as a "slush fund." Federal investigators said Govoni used the money to "purchase real estate, travel via private jet, fund a brewery, make deposits into his personal bank accounts, and pay personal debts."

In a series of letters filed with the federal court in Tampa last month, one parent of a person with special needs wrote, "I wish you could look into the eyes of my son and the many other medically needy victims and tell them that you're going to do the right thing and keep that man behind bars where he belongs."

Another parent wrote, "Please do not let this horrible criminal out of jail. He is clever and surely has money hidden and plans to go into hiding if released. All his victims have breathed a sigh of relief when we heard he was finally arrested. The first relief any of us have felt since this has happened."

Another victim wrote, "Who steals from victimized children in foster care? The disabled? The most vulnerable amongst us? Someone who has no conscience, compassion, or mercy."

Excerpts of letters sent to the court.

Gordon is listed in court records as a Tampa-based prosecutor for the Justice Department. Like many federal prosecutors, he brought cases related to the Jan. 6 riots — which was the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history, with more than 1,500 defendants. Hours after Mr. Trump returned to office in January, he pardoned almost everybody convicted in the riot and ordered the Justice Department to drop charges against any remaining defendants.

Gordon had a role in prosecuting one of the best-known Jan. 6 defendants, Ray Epps, who was at the center of conspiracy theories claiming — without any evidence — he was a government-planted agitator. Epps pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and was sentenced to probation.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Gordon's firing and its possible impact on Govoni's prosecution. Gordon did not offer a comment to CBS News.

Many of the prosecutors who were fired were identified by a "weaponization working group" set up by the Trump administration to review Biden-era law enforcement policies, CBS News previously reported. Other prosecutors who handled Jan. 6 cases resigned their posts with the Justice Department, ahead of the recent firings.

Greg Rosen, who was the chief of the agency's Capitol Siege section, departed last month. In a June 3 interview with CBS News, Rosen criticized the initial wave of firings.

"To see those talented prosecutors be marginalized or removed from office is an affront to the independence of the department," Rosen said.

Patty Hartman, a former public affairs specialist for the U.S. Attorney's office in the District of Columbia, was fired last week. Hartman, who helped distribute press releases about the Jan. 6 cases, accused the Justice Department of seeking to launch a wave of retribution against employees who were part of the Capitol siege case. Hartman told CBS News she is troubled by the series of dismissals of colleagues.

"I'm still very proud of all of them, even the ones that got removed, because they didn't deserve it," Hartman told CBS News.