More than 100,000 fireworks recalled ahead of July 4

More than 100,000 fireworks sold nationwide are being recalled just ahead of the Fourth of July because they can malfunction, posing explosion and burn risks, federal safety regulators said.

Winco is recalling its "Unity 7 Shot" 200-gram aerial cake fireworks devices because they can tip over and pose a serious risk of injury from explosion and burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

More than 87,000 units of the product sold between January and May are under recall, and may be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Pyro City stores and other independent retailers across the U.S. sold the recalled fireworks for between $6 and $8 each.

No injuries related to the fireworks have been reported to date, according to the CPSC.

CPSC has also recalled Winco's "Roman Candles 8 Shot 3-Pack Firework Devices" because they can blow out the side of their tube, risking burn injuries to users. Roughly 13,500 units are under recall.

Customers with questions about the recalls are encouraged to reach out to Winco. A list of Pyro City store locations can be found here.

Consumer fireworks generated roughly $2.2 billion in revenue in 2025, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The figure could climb higher this year as the nation marks its 250th anniversary on July 4, the organization said.