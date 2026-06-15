How much do Americans spend on fireworks each year?

A big birthday party is coming up this summer, one that every American can celebrate. And it could help one industry explode with record sales.

Fireworks are synonymous with America's birthday. The country turns 250 years old this year.

It's a momentous landmark that has vendors prepared for record sales.

WCCO visited Fireworks Nation in North Hudson, Wisconsin, to talk with owner Anders Nelson.

"COVID just skyrocketed the fireworks industry, and ever since that, there have been, of course, more people introduced to backyard fireworks shows. So, the business has been steadily increasing," Nelson said.

In the year 2000, consumer fireworks generated $407 million in revenue, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

It steadily climbed over the next two decades, hitting $1 billion in 2019. That number nearly doubled in 2020 to $1.9 billion and never looked back, averaging at least $2.2 billion in revenue per year since.

Julie Heckman, the APA's executive director, is thinking bigger for America's 250th.

"I'm feeling pretty strong that we will most likely achieve $2.5 billion for consumer firework sales this year," Heckman said.

Revenue doesn't tell the whole story because things tend to get more expensive as the years go by. But in terms of weight, Americans have definitely been loading up their carts, especially coming out of the pandemic.

Americans lit off 102 million pounds of consumer fireworks in 2000, according to the APA. By 2019, the number steadily climbed to about 250 million pounds.

Then came the pandemic. In 2020, Americans used 385.8 million pounds of fireworks. That record number was followed by 416.3 million pounds in 2021 and 436.4 million in 2022.

The number dropped in 2023 to 246.5 million pounds and hasn't topped 300 million since.

Nelson said fluctuation is normal year to year, often due to weather.

"Some parts of the country with the dry areas, there might be fireworks bans," he said, adding that rain can also dampen sales.

Many of the fireworks this year carry a patriotic theme for the nation's 250th. They're covered in red, white and blue coloring, along with American symbols like bald eagles, Uncle Sam and past presidents.

The hype for the big occasion also came with concern for vendors because of President Trump's trade war with China.

How did tariffs impact pricing and supply?

Heckman noted that some vendors had to pay tariffs of 145% in the spring of 2025. The tariff eventually dropped to 30%, but the spike led to temporary production stoppages in China and shipping delays for vendors who didn't want to pay higher prices.

"But things opened up in late January, February [2026] and I feel pretty confident that everybody's got their product for this Fourth of July," she said.

The current tariff rate is about 15%. Even though it dropped, Nelson said his company still had to pay the higher rates last year. His shop's massive inventory, however, allowed them to absorb the costs instead of passing them on to customers. He and Heckman expect prices in 2026 to look similar to last year.

As for supply, Nelson said his shelves have never been more stocked. He's heard from excited customers who want to host large fireworks shows to honor the 250th, but he recognizes that budgets might be tight given the state of the economy.

"People that are concerned about the gas prices maybe are not traveling this year. They're going to be staying at home. They got to do something, and what better way to celebrate than with fireworks," said Nelson.

If you plan to set off fireworks, Nelson and Heckman said to follow your state's laws on what's legal to use. They also shared several safety tips to ensure your holiday doesn't have any emergencies: