Filmmaker Michael Mann suffers "superficial injury" at gun range, representative says

Michael Mann, a filmmaker known for the classic crime drama "Heat," was injured at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday, his representative told CBS News.

The representative said on Sunday that Mann had received treatment at a hospital for "a superficial injury" and was being released.

"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann," the representative said in a statement.

Michael Mann arrives at the premiere of "Ferrari," on Dec. 12, 2023, at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Mann, 83, has apparently been an experienced target shooter for decades, and the accident happened at a sanctioned gun range.

In addition to "Heat," Mann's filmmaking record includes crime classics like "Collateral" and "Thief." He continues to be quite active in Hollywood in his 80s and most recently directed the film "Ferrari," with Adam Driver, and is developing a sequel to "Heat," which is supposed to begin filming early next year.