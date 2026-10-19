Fighter jets intercepted plane violating airspace over Cincinnati as Trump spoke at rally nearby

Fighter jets intercepted a plane flying through restricted airspace over Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, U.S. military officials said.

The incident took place as President Trump spoke at a rally at the Northern Kentucky University campus, just south of Cincinnati. Although the military didn't explicitly say why a temporary flight restriction had been effected in the area, the Federal Aviation Administration issues them around high-profile events, especially those attended by politicians.

F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted what was described as a general aviation plane violating airspace restrictions over Cincinnati at around 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD.

The command said military jets safely escorted the plane from the area. It also noted that pilots who violate temporary flight restrictions may "be met by federal authorities upon landing and subject to interview or further enforcement action."

In light of the interception over Cincinnati, Air Force officials reminded pilots on Sunday to be aware of airspace restrictions while planning a flight and before taking off. The FAA shares information about airspace limitations with pilots through Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, which are released and updated regularly.

It isn't uncommon for military jets to intercept civilian planes transiting areas under temporary restrictions. At the end of September, F-16s were scrambled to intercept a group of 15 planes that violated restrictions put in place over the Chicago area, while Mr. Trump was visiting, CBS Chicago reported.

In August, fighter jets also intercepted a civilian plane that had entered restricted air over Geneva, Ohio, where Mr. Trump was attending the 2026 Patriot Games, a teen athletic tournament that was heavily backed by the White House and the president's supporters, according to NORAD. Jets were also scrambled around that same time over Bedminster, New Jersey, where one of Mr. Trump's golf courses is located, the military command said.

Earlier, in July, a similar interception incident took place over East Rutherford, New Jersey, when NORAD said planes violated flight restrictions in place for the World Cup final.

Military officials said planes were safely escorted from restricted areas in each of those instances.