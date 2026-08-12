Fighter jets intercept civilian plane over Geneva, Ohio, where Trump attended teen athletic event

Fighter jets intercepted a civilian plane that was flying through restricted airspace Tuesday over Geneva, Ohio, where President Trump was attending a teen athletic event, military officials said.

F-16 jets dispensed flares to catch the attention of the pilot during their encounter, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which monitors U.S. and Canadian airspace.

The interception took place at around 6:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, said NORAD, as the civilian plane violated a temporary flight restriction over the area. It was safely escorted from the airspace after flares were deployed.

"Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground," said NORAD officials, who said the flares may have been visible to people on the ground.

Temporary flight restrictions are issued by the Federal Aviation Administration and shared with pilots through Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs. Both NORAD and the FAA have encouraged pilots to check those notices prior to taking off.

The restriction over Geneva was put in place as Mr. Trump traveled to Ohio on Air Force One for the 2026 Patriot Games, a youth athletic tournament that has been heavily backed by the White House and attended by many of the president's supporters.

Fighter jets were also scrambled over Bedminster, New Jersey, over the weekend, where one of Mr. Trump's golf courses is located. Two general aviation planes violated the temporary restrictions in place over Bedminster on Sunday, also triggering interceptions by NORAD jets, the military command said. The planes in those encounters were also safely escorted from the restricted area, according to NORAD.

The FAA issues temporary flight restrictions for a variety of reasons, including around large events attended by high-profile political figures, like the World Cup final in New Jersey last month.