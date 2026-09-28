Fighter jets intercept aircraft that violate airspace during President Trump's Chicago-area visit

There was a scramble in the skies Sunday tied to President Trump's visit to the Chicago area.

Fighter jets intercepted multiple planes that violated flight restrictions. Witnesses caught videos of the jets in the skies, apparently armed and ready to handle any threat.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said 15 general aviation aircraft, a category that includes private planes and helicopters, entered airspace that was supposed to be restricted while the president was in town.

Fighter jets performed intercepts to redirect 10 pilots. In two instances, the jets fired flares to get the pilots' attention and forced them to change course.

NORAD said the flares may have been visible to the public, but always burn out quickly and completely and pose no danger to anyone on the ground.

NORAD said all the situations were safely resolved, and no one was hurt.

Nearly 1,800 flights were delayed at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday. It was unclear late Sunday whether those delays were because of flight restrictions or a nor'easter hitting the East Coast.

President Trump on Sunday paid a visit to the Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago for the last day of the Presidents Cup golf tournament, serving as the honorary chairman. His presence in the Chicagoland area brought crowds of supporters and protesters.