Fighter jets intercept plane over Clemson, South Carolina during Trump rally

Fighter jets intercepted a plane that was flying through restricted airspace Wednesday over Clemson, South Carolina, military officials said. The incident happened as President Trump held a rally at Clemson University to support Darline Graham's Senate campaign.

F-16 aircraft were deployed just after 5:30 p.m. ET to intercept a general aviation plane that had violated a temporary flight restriction in that area, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. Temporary flight restrictions are issued by the FAA for a variety of reasons, ranging from extreme weather to large athletic, entertainment or political events. Such restrictions are often put in place over a town or city when high-profile figures, especially the president, are visiting.

The plane flagged over Clemson on Wednesday afternoon was monitored by military jets until it landed safely at a nearby airfield, NORAD said, adding that pilots who violate flight restrictions "may also be met by federal authorities upon landing and be subject to enforcement action."

Mr. Trump appeared at Clemson's T. Ed Garrison Arena to address crowds at a campaign rally for Graham, the sister of late South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died suddenly from a heart condition in July. She took over his role after a special election and is now running for a full term as the Republican nominee in her state's midterm Senate election. Graham is facing Democratic challenger Annie Andrews.

Jets have been scrambled multiple times recently to intercept civilian planes that have violated airspace limitations enacted around Mr. Trump's rallies, which have picked up as the November midterms approach.

Over the weekend, the military command said its F-16s intercepted one aircraft that had entered restricted space over Cincinati, Ohio, on Saturday, while Mr. Trump was speaking at another political rally nearby. Similar incidents were reported by NORAD at the end of September, when Mr. Trump visited Chicago, and in August, when he attended a teen athletic tournament in Geneva, Ohio.

Air Force officials have reminded pilots to be vigilant about checking temporary flight restrictions, which the FAA communicates to them through Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, while planning their routes and before taking off.