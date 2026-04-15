FIFA chief Infantino says Iran will participate in World Cup "for sure" despite war

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated his stance Wednesday that Iran will participate in the World Cup "for sure" despite its war with the U.S.

Speaking at CNBC's Invest in America Forum, Infantino said it is important that Iran participates in the World Cup even though that has been in doubt since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on the country.

"The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes," Infantino said. "We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

Infantino met with the Iranian men's national team in Antalya, Turkey, two weeks ago, and said Wednesday he was impressed.

"I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well," Infantino said. "And they really want to play and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics now."

Infantino acknowledged it's not always possible to achieve the separation of sports and politics.

President Trump has appeared to waffle on whether Iran should take part in the World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada. In a White House meeting in mid-March, Mr. Trump told FIFA representatives that Iran was welcome to play in the tournament, officials told CBS News at the time. However, two days later, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social that while the Iranian team was "welcome" to participate, he didn't "believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

Following those remarks, the president of the Iranian Football Federation said the nation was negotiating with FIFA to play its matches in Mexico.

"When [President] Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Taj said last month.

Iran is currently scheduled to play all three of its group games in the U.S., with two at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, and a third in Seattle.