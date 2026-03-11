Trump told FIFA Iran is welcome to play in World Cup in U.S., officials say

President Trump told FIFA representatives Tuesday that Iran is welcome to play in the World Cup tournament in the United States, officials told CBS News.

The war, now in its 12th day, came up in the conversation with the soccer association's president, Gianni Infantino, and White House FIFA task force executive director Andrew Giuliani in the Oval Office on Tuesday evening, according to sources familiar with the conversation.

Infantino later posted on social media: "We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever."

Iran was the first country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but it was the only country not present at a planning session earlier this month in Atlanta, according to Politico. Mr. Trump told Politico at the time "I really don't care" if Iran participates.

Iran has two matches scheduled in Los Angeles, going up against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21. Iran is also scheduled to play against Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.