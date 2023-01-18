ManyPets pet insurance review 2023

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ManyPets offers pet insurance with an unlimited annual coverage amount, no fees for sick visit exams and an affordable premium. Getty Images

Pet insurance is insurance coverage that helps cover your pet's veterinary expenses. Like health insurance for humans, pet insurance comes with monthly or annual premiums, and, in exchange, your insurer pays for any qualified claims you make for veterinary costs. If the potential for expensive vet bills concerns you, exploring your pet insurance options may be worth it.

One pet insurance company you might consider is ManyPets. This provider offers unlimited coverage for a variety of treatments, exams, and medications. Understanding what a ManyPets policy covers (and doesn't cover), along with its costs, benefits and downsides can help you determine if the company's plans meet your needs.

You can start by getting a price from ManyPets now so you know exactly what it would cost.

ManyPets Pet Insurance overview

ManyPets offers pet insurance plans for dogs and cats with two principal policy types: accident and illness coverage and an optional wellness plan.

Accident and illness coverage is what most people think about when it comes to health insurance, and it can come in handy if your pet suffers an unexpected injury or suddenly becomes ill.

For additional coverage, the ManyPets wellness plan covers preventative care costs for routine check-ups, dental cleaning, vaccinations and other services.

What's covered

According to ManyPets, an accident and illness policy covers vet exams, consultations and "anything that's required to help treat or diagnose an illness or injury." The company reimburses up to 90% of your veterinarian care expenses, such as:

Boarding at a vet clinic when required by your veterinarian

Cancer diagnostics and treatments for biopsies, chemotherapy, surgery and more

Chiropractic and acupuncture procedures performed by a veterinarian

Dental illness

Diagnostic testing like X-rays, lab work, MRIs and other tests

Hereditary conditions

Prescription medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Sick visit exam fees

Vet specialists

ManyPets wellness plan will reimburse up to $150 per year ($600 total) for the following:

Dental cleanings like brushing and polishing

Holistic care to improve stress, skin, coat, bone and joint care

Preventative care for fleas, ticks and heartworm

Routine checkups and vaccinations like rabies, Bordetella and more.

If you think you could benefit from the protections ManyPets provides then start by checking their prices.

What's not covered

The following expenses are not covered by ManyPets pet insurance:

Anal gland expression

Elective or cosmetic procedures like grooming, ear cropping, tail docking and more

Routine dental care (must enroll in Wellness plan)

Medications that are not FDA-approved

Pre-existing conditions

Prescription food, supplements and vitamins

Preventative care (must enroll in Wellness plan)

Spaying/neutering

Cost of ManyPets pet insurance

ManyPets insurance coverage for your pet starts at $15 per month for a cat and $20 per month for a dog. Insurance is typically more expensive for dogs than cats. That's because dogs are usually bigger than cats and require more medication and sedation. Keep in mind, pet insurance costs vary widely depending on your pet's breed, age and other factors.

The premium price for your pet will also depend on the coverage options you choose, which are as follows:

Deductible: $250, $500 or $750

$250, $500 or $750 Reimbursement amount: 70%, 80%, 90%

70%, 80%, 90% Annual coverage amount: Unlimited

Cost comparison

To give you an idea of how ManyPets policy pricing compares to other providers, here's an example of how much it might cost to insure a healthy, five-year-old, mixed-breed dog of medium weight in Boulder, Colorado. In this case, coverage options include a $500 deductible, 80% reimbursement and the maximum coverage allowed for each provider.



ManyPets Lemonade Embrace Cost* $28 per month $39 per month $93 per month Deductible options $250, $500, $750 $100, $250, $500 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 Reimbursement percentage 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% 70%, 80%, 90% Annual coverage amounts Unlimited $5,000 to $100,000 $5,000 to Unlimited

*Quotes are for a 5-year-old mixed dog, medium weight, in good health in Boulder, Colorado. Coverage options include a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the maximum coverage amount for each provider.

As the example illustrates, ManyPets is affordable compared to these two providers and should be competitive with most providers in the marketplace. Of course, the price you receive for pet insurance will vary depending on your pet's breed, age, and health, as well as your policy options and other factors. If you need to insure more than one pet, ManyPets lives up to its name by offering a multi-pet discount of up to 15%.

If you're curious about how much a policy might cost you, you can get a quick and accurate quote by answering a few questions on the ManyPets site.

Pros and cons of ManyPets Pet Insurance

As with any insurance product, it's always wise to weigh the benefits vs. the downsides of a pet insurance policy. Here are the pros and cons of ManyPets pet insurance:

Pros

Premiums are among the lowest on the market

No fees for sick visit exams

No claim limits

Covers accident and illness-related vet exam fees

Offers optional Wellness plan

Cons

Not available in some states (does not cover Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma or Vermont)

Doesn't cover spaying or neutering

The unique benefit of ManyPets

Many pet insurers offering unlimited annual coverage limits also offer smaller limits ranging from $5,000 to $100,000. Applicants can often lower their premiums by selecting a lower annual coverage limit.

By contrast, ManyPets only offers unlimited annual coverage but still manages to provide pet owners with an affordable plan. In this way, ManyPets delivers the best of both worlds: no-limit claims and inexpensive premiums. You can easily apply for a ManyPets policy online now.

The bottom line

ManyPets is an affordable pet insurer that provides one accident and injury policy and an optional wellness plan for additional coverage. You won't be burdened with annual coverage limits with this policy, and you can choose a reimbursement option as high as 90%. That means your furry friend can get the care it deserves, and you would only be responsible for your portion of the bill and your deductible.

Whether you choose ManyPets or another pet insurance company, take a close look at the coverage a policy covers. If your pet is at risk for a hereditary disease, for example, you'll want to ensure a provider covers the treatment for that condition. Remember, pet insurance companies do not cover pre-existing conditions, so consider getting pet insurance if your pet is in good health to ensure you're covered later on.