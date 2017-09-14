AP September 14, 2017, 5:12 PM

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announce separation

Recording artist Fergie (L) and actor Josh Duhamel, both wearing TOM FORD, attends the TOM FORD Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on February 20, 2015. 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Fergie and Josh Duhamel are calling it quits after eight years of marriage. 

The singer and actor confirmed Thursday that they had actually decided to split up earlier this year, but kept the news quiet to give their family "the best opportunity to adjust."

Fergie and Duhamel have a son, Axl, who was born in 2013. They said in a statement that they would always be united in their support of each other and their family.

Fergie is a member of the Black Eyed Peas. She released her solo debut, "The Dutchess," in 2006, and is releasing "Double Dutchess" later this month.

Duhamel has appeared on TV shows including ABC's "All My Children" and in films such as "Transformers."

The breakup news was first reported by People magazine.

Celebrity splits
44 Photos

Celebrity splits

Breaking up is hard to do, especially when you're in the public eye

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular