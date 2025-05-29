Watch CBS News
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell meets with President Trump at the White House

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi

/ CBS News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss economic growth and other goals, the central bank said in a statement.

The meeting, which came at Mr. Trump's invitation, comes after the president has repeatedly pressed Mr. Powell to lower the Fed's benchmark rate. Mr. Trump earlier this month called Mr. Powell a "fool" for acting "too late" in cutting rates.

At the meeting, Powell told the president that the Fed will make its decisions based on "careful, objective, and non-political analysis," according to the statement. Powell did not discuss actions he expects to take, the Fed said. 

Powell did, however, indicate that "the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook," the central bank added. 

He also stressed that monetary policy will support "maximum employment and stable prices," referring to the Fed's dual mandate of keeping unemployment and inflation low.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

