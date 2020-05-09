FDA commissioner self-quarantines after contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is self-quarantining after he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, the FDA confirmed to CBS News late Friday. Hahn has tested negative for the virus.

"As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus," a spokesperson for the FDA said in a statement.

News of Hahn's self-quarantine was first reported by Politico. It comes after several members of the White House have tested positive for the virus this week, including the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, as well as a personal assistant to Ivanka Trump and a member of the military who was assigned to the White House as a valet to President Trump.

Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Trump. It's not clear when Katie Miller last interacted with the president or vice president.