FDA upgrades egg recall linked to salmonella to highest health risk level

The Food and Drug Administration this week escalated a recall of 1.6 million cartons of eggs over potential salmonella contamination to its most serious classification.

On Wednesday, the FDA designated the incident a "Class 1" recall, which the agency applies to product recalls "in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The eggs were first recalled on July 22 by North Manchester, Indiana-based Midwest Poultry Services because they could be contaminated with salmonella. The eggs were sold under various brand names at retailers across the U.S.

Salmonella, a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach pain, usually spreads to people through food. Typically, symptoms resolve on their own, but some infected individuals can become severely dehydrated and require medical attention. The condition can also be life-threatening if the infection spreads beyond a person's intestines, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Midwest Poultry Services recalled more than 19 million eggs from Texas farms between June 6 and July 3. The recalled products have "Sell By" or "Best By" dates between July 20 and August 17.

Here's where the recalled eggs were sold (See a complete list of the recalled products.)

Arkansas: Brookshire Grocery stores

Louisiana: Kroger, Brookshire Grocery stores

Mississippi: Brookshire Grocery stores

New Mexico: Brookshire Grocery stores

Oklahoma: Brookshire Grocery stores

Texas: Kroger, Brookshire Grocery stores

The eggs were also sold at other smaller retail outlets, according to the FDA, which said that no other products for the poultry firm are part of the latest recall.

After a salmonella outbreak began earlier this summer, Taylor Farms recalled various prepared products made with jalapeños that were sold at retailers including Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Whole Foods.

Salinas, California-based Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the foods after a pepper supplier, Coast Citrus Distributors, recalled its fresh jalapeños due to salmonella concerns.