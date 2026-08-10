Taylor Farms recalls jalapeño products at Walmart and Target over salmonella risk
Taylor Farms, the agricultural giant whose lettuce has been linked to the deadly cyclospora outbreak, is recalling several prepared products made with jalapeños amid a salmonella outbreak linked to the peppers.
The products, which include pico de gallo salsa and guacamole, were distributed to national retailers, including Walmart and Target, in 26 states, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Taylor Farms said it isn't aware of any reported illnesses linked to the products.
Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the prepared foods after Coast Citrus Distributors, which had provided the company with its peppers, recalled its fresh jalapeños due to salmonella concerns.
"A grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, that supplies to Coast Citrus Distributors was identified as the potential source in this outbreak," the company said. "Taylor Fresh Foods is no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers."
Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within 8 to 72 hours after exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic, which said most healthy people recover within days to a week without treatment.
The products have a "best if used by" date through Aug. 16, Taylor Farms added.
Consumers should discard recalled products
Walmart said safety is a top priority for the retailer.
"When notified of recalls, we move swiftly to remove the impacted products from our stores and implement a sales block at our registers and online," the company told CBS News in a statement. "We are working closely with our supplier, and customers who have this should discontinue use."
In a statement, Trader Joe's said it is recalling 668 packages of fiesta salad with shrimp because the product contains salsa that may have been prepared with recalled jalapeño peppers. The retailer advised customers to throw out the product or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a refund.
Taylor Farms also urged customers to throw away any of the recalled items. "Refunds are available at the location of purchase," it added.
Whole Foods told CBS News it has pulled all the recalled items from its shelves. "Nothing matters more to us than our customers' safety," the grocery chain said. "Customers who purchased any of these products from us should throw them away and contact us for a refund."
Grocery chain Stop & Shop said two of its products were affected by the recall, a chicken wrap and pico de gallo salsa, which the retailer pulled from store shelves on Aug. 8.
"Customers should discard any impacted products and contact any Stop & Shop store or Customer Care for a full refund," the company said.
Below is a list of the recalled products by retailer:
Hannaford
- Diced Jalapeños, 3.75 oz. — UPC 030223082712 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Maine, New York
- Rice and Bean Burrito, 12.5 oz. — UPC 030223082736 — best if used by Aug. 7-11 — Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont
- Pico de Gallo Salsa, 7 oz. — UPC 688267575778 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Massachusetts, Maine, New York
Kroger
- Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich, 8.53 oz. — UPC 011110678171 — best if used by Aug. 7-12 — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
- Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz. — UPC 030223114826 — best if used by Aug. 7-15 — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia
- Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz. — UPC 030223116448 — best if used by Aug. 7-15 — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia
Target
- Taco Dip, 20 oz. — UPC 030223073581 — best if used by Aug. 12-13 — Florida, Ohio, Texas
- Mango Pico de Gallo, 11 oz. — UPC 030223073543 — best if used by Aug. 8-13 — Ohio, Texas
- Spicy Guacamole, 13 oz. — UPC 030223073574 — best if used by Aug. 7-13 — Ohio, Texas
- Taylor Farms Pico de Gallo, 16 oz. — UPC 030223073536 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Texas
- Taylor Farms Authentic Guacamole, 13 oz. — UPC 030223073567 — best if used by Aug. 7-12 — Texas
Trader Joe's
- Fiesta Salad with Shrimp, 11.11 oz. — UPC 000000818377 — best if used by Aug. 7-12 — Sold in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
Stop & Shop
- Chipotle chicken tortilla wrap, 11 ounces — UPC 003022308161 — best used by Aug. 10
- Pico de Gallo, 7 ounces — UPC 068826757577 — best if used by Aug. 12
Walmart
- Freshness Guaranteed Hot Pico de Gallo, 10 oz. — UPC 681131276351 — best if used by Aug. 8-16 — Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wisconsin
- Freshness Guaranteed Mild Pico de Gallo, 10 oz. — UPC 681131276344 — best if used by Aug. 8-16 — Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin
Whole Foods
- Salsa Fresca Medium, 12 oz. — UPC 030223075080 — best if used by Aug. 7-16 — Illinois, Texas
- Pico de Gallo Mild, 10 oz. — UPC 030223075097 — best if used by Aug. 7-16 — Illinois, Texas
- Pico de Gallo Spicy, 10 oz. — UPC 030223075608 — best if used by Aug. 7-16 — Illinois, Texas
- Salsa Verde Mild, 12 oz. — UPC 030223075639 — best if used by Aug. 7-16 — Illinois, Texas
- Salsa Roja Medium, 12 oz. — UPC 030223075646 — best if used by Aug. 7-16 — Illinois, Texas
- Pineapple Mango Salsa Mild, 10 oz. — UPC 030223075653 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Illinois, Texas