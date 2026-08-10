Taylor Farms recalls jalapeño products at Walmart and Target over salmonella risk

Taylor Farms, the agricultural giant whose lettuce has been linked to the deadly cyclospora outbreak, is recalling several prepared products made with jalapeños amid a salmonella outbreak linked to the peppers.

The products, which include pico de gallo salsa and guacamole, were distributed to national retailers, including Walmart and Target, in 26 states, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Taylor Farms said it isn't aware of any reported illnesses linked to the products.

Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the prepared foods after Coast Citrus Distributors, which had provided the company with its peppers, recalled its fresh jalapeños due to salmonella concerns.

"A grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, that supplies to Coast Citrus Distributors was identified as the potential source in this outbreak," the company said. "Taylor Fresh Foods is no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers."

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within 8 to 72 hours after exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic, which said most healthy people recover within days to a week without treatment.

The products have a "best if used by" date through Aug. 16, Taylor Farms added.

Consumers should discard recalled products

Walmart said safety is a top priority for the retailer.

"When notified of recalls, we move swiftly to remove the impacted products from our stores and implement a sales block at our registers and online," the company told CBS News in a statement. "We are working closely with our supplier, and customers who have this should discontinue use."

In a statement, Trader Joe's said it is recalling 668 packages of fiesta salad with shrimp because the product contains salsa that may have been prepared with recalled jalapeño peppers. The retailer advised customers to throw out the product or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a refund.

Taylor Farms also urged customers to throw away any of the recalled items. "Refunds are available at the location of purchase," it added.

Whole Foods told CBS News it has pulled all the recalled items from its shelves. "Nothing matters more to us than our customers' safety," the grocery chain said. "Customers who purchased any of these products from us should throw them away and contact us for a refund."

Grocery chain Stop & Shop said two of its products were affected by the recall, a chicken wrap and pico de gallo salsa, which the retailer pulled from store shelves on Aug. 8.

"Customers should discard any impacted products and contact any Stop & Shop store or Customer Care for a full refund," the company said.

Below is a list of the recalled products by retailer:

Hannaford

Diced Jalapeños, 3.75 oz. — UPC 030223082712 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Maine, New York

Rice and Bean Burrito, 12.5 oz. — UPC 030223082736 — best if used by Aug. 7-11 — Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont

Pico de Gallo Salsa, 7 oz. — UPC 688267575778 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Massachusetts, Maine, New York

Kroger

Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich, 8.53 oz. — UPC 011110678171 — best if used by Aug. 7-12 — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz. — UPC 030223114826 — best if used by Aug. 7-15 — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia

Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz. — UPC 030223116448 — best if used by Aug. 7-15 — Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia

Target

Taco Dip, 20 oz. — UPC 030223073581 — best if used by Aug. 12-13 — Florida, Ohio, Texas

Mango Pico de Gallo, 11 oz. — UPC 030223073543 — best if used by Aug. 8-13 — Ohio, Texas

Spicy Guacamole, 13 oz. — UPC 030223073574 — best if used by Aug. 7-13 — Ohio, Texas

Taylor Farms Pico de Gallo, 16 oz. — UPC 030223073536 — best if used by Aug. 7-14 — Texas

Taylor Farms Authentic Guacamole, 13 oz. — UPC 030223073567 — best if used by Aug. 7-12 — Texas

Trader Joe's

Fiesta Salad with Shrimp, 11.11 oz. — UPC 000000818377 — best if used by Aug. 7-12 — Sold in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas

Stop & Shop

Chipotle chicken tortilla wrap, 11 ounces — UPC 003022308161 — best used by Aug. 10

Pico de Gallo, 7 ounces — UPC 068826757577 — best if used by Aug. 12

Walmart

Freshness Guaranteed Hot Pico de Gallo, 10 oz. — UPC 681131276351 — best if used by Aug. 8-16 — Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wisconsin

Freshness Guaranteed Mild Pico de Gallo, 10 oz. — UPC 681131276344 — best if used by Aug. 8-16 — Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin

Whole Foods