1.6 million eggs recalled at Kroger and other stores over salmonella risk, FDA says

Midwest Poultry Services is recalling 1.6 million eggs over concerns that they could be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

The recall covers white-shell and cage-free shell eggs produced at the company's Texas farms and distributed to retailers in six states.

Salmonella Enteritidis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in vulnerable populations such as young children or older adults. Symptoms in otherwise healthy people can include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The recalled eggs from Texas farms were produced and distributed to customers across six states between June 6 and July 3, according to the FDA's recall notice. Their sell-by or best-by dates are between July 20 and Aug. 17, and they were sold under multiple brand names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Country Morning and Sunups.

Here's where the recalled eggs were sold:

Arkansas: Brookshire Grocery stores

Louisiana: Kroger, Brookshire Grocery stores

Mississippi: Brookshire Grocery stores

New Mexico: Brookshire Grocery stores

Oklahoma: Brookshire Grocery stores

Texas: Kroger, Brookshire Grocery stores

The eggs were also sold at other smaller retail outlets, according to the FDA, which said that no other products for the poultry firm are part of the latest recall.

No illnesses have been reported related to the eggs, according to Midwest Poultry Services.

How did it uncover the issue?

The firm identified the issue through what it described as "proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis" on its two Texas farms. It has since paused the distribution of any fresh eggs produced at the farms.

Consumers should not eat the recalled eggs and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. A complete list of affected products is available in the FDA's recall notice.