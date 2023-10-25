FBI monitoring potential hate crimes as 5-year commemoration of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting approaches

Keeping watch for hate crimes Keeping watch for hate crimes 02:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This week marks five years since the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, a day that sparked a local realization of the devastating impact of hate.

Since then, the hate in our country has crescendoed on a racial front, a political front, and now with the war in Gaza from an ethnic front.

KDKA's John Shumway has the perspective of the people who work daily to prevent hate-related violence here in Pittsburgh.

It's a full-time, 24/7 job, led in our area by the FBI.

While the violence in Gaza is a reflection of centuries-old hate, closer to home it simmers beneath the surface until it boils over as it did five years ago.

"It's such a serious crime that affects not just a single victim, but affects the population or community," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Norwall.

Special Agent Norwall says that the kind of hate that took place at the Tree of Life synagogue rises out of modern sources.

"There are really no borders anymore," Special Agent Norwall said. "It's just not something you hear on the corner. People can go online and get just indoctrinated with with some of this messaging from across across the globe really."

Fueled by the Middle East, by domestic political vitriol, and with the five-year touchpoint of this Friday, the environment of hate is hot right now.

"We're actively engaged with the community with our law enforcement partners to identify what threats might be out there," Special Agent Norwall said.

With that said, Special Agent Norwall says that they are not aware of a credible threat to anyone in the Pittsburgh area right now.

So often, hate is aimed at faith communities. So while the FBI has a constant ear and eye on social media, there are regular meetings with a Pittsburgh multi-faith council.

"At times like this when we're in a heightened environment, that trust is already there" Special Agent Norwall said. "We know that we can share that information."

Special Agent Norwall says that the best information comes from the public.

"Something that that doesn't look right, that looks suspicious, that you think that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up, let us know," Special Agent Norwall said.

Special Agent Norwall says don't dismiss it. Leave it up to them to investigate and determine if you're hearing harmless bluster or a real threat and how to handle it.