2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Two men are dead and another two are injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in central North Carolina, local authorities said. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, nor have police shared information about a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a call reporting the shooting in Fayetteville, located about 60 miles south of Raleigh, before 3:30 a.m. local time, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. When they arrived at the scene, officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release. Authorities did not identify any of the victims but said that all four of them were men.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

FPD officers responded to the 700 block of Rembrandt Dr to reports of a shooting. Officers located 4 males suffering from gunshot wounds. 2 males were pronounced dead on the scene. 1 male victim is in critical condition and the other male victim has non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/j8rqlgZ9hv — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) May 31, 2023

When the Fayetteville Police Department issued its news release about the shooting, at around 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the department said one of the injured victims was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The second injured person was hospitalized in critical condition at the time, according to the release.

An investigation into the shooting, which authorities are probing as a homicide, is currently active. Fayetteville Police said they will share additional updates about the investigation "as it is available." They have asked anyone with information about the crime to report tips to Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565.

CBS News contacted the Fayetteville Police Department for additional information about the shooting and the ongoing probe and will update this story if the agency responds.