Trump vows to deport millions. Would it mean family separations?

What Trump's mass deportation plan might look like if he wins the election | 60 Minutes

Former President Donald Trump's pledge to implement mass deportation if he's reelected has ignited fears of family separations.

Monica Camacho Perez and her family have lived and worked in the United States since coming illegally from Mexico more than 20 years ago. Camacho Perez teaches English as a second language to immigrant adults, and she also works in the public high schools. Her family lives in Baltimore.

"We are a normal family, like anybody else," she said. "We go to church. We work every day. We pay taxes," she said.

She's among the more than 500,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

"I'm the only one right now that's, like, protected, while my parents are not, my brothers are not," she said. "My brothers have children that are born here. So if they were to get deported, what will happen to their kids?"

Would families be separated if Trump's reelected?

When asked whether there was a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families, Tom Homan, who led immigration enforcement during the first year-and-a-half of the Trump administration, said, "Of course there is. Families can be deported together."

Like Camacho Perez's nieces and nephews, more than four million U.S.-born children live with an undocumented parent.

Cecilia Vega with Monica Camacho Perez and her family 60 Minutes

Asked why children should have to leave the country where they were born and raised, Homan said, "Because their parent absolutely entered the country illegally, had a child knowing he was in the country illegally. So he created that crisis."

During Homan's time leading ICE – in what became one of the most controversial policies of the Trump administration – at least 5,000 migrant children were forcibly separated from their parents when their parents were arrested at the border and prosecuted for crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Asked about published accounts saying that family separation at the border was his idea, Homan replied: "Not true. I didn't write the memorandum to separate families. I signed the memo. Why'd I sign the memo? I was hoping to save lives. While you and I are talking right now, a child's going to die in the border. . . . So we thought, 'so maybe if we prosecute people, they'll stop coming.'"

Trump has said Homan would be joining him in the new administration if he wins a second term. Asked if this family separation policy would be re-instituted then, Homan said, "I don't know of any formal policy where they're talking about family separations."

Tom Homan 60 Minutes

Asked whether it should be on the table, he replied, "It needs to be considered, absolutely."

How that would happen given a court settlement reached late last year between the federal government and the American Civil Liberties Union is unclear. Under the settlement, the federal government is barred from separating migrant families at the border for the next eight years if the sole purpose is to prosecute the parents for entering the U.S. illegally.

"I can't imagine living here without them."

Back in Baltimore, Camacho Perez said she has given a lot of thought to what she would do if her parents were deported. Even though Baltimore is where she grew up, and she now owns her own home there, she thinks she would go back to Mexico with her parents if they were deported.

"They're also part of my American dream," she said. "And I can't imagine living here without them."