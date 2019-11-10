Caravan of Mormons flees Mexico in wake of attack that killed 9

In Mexico on Saturday, a somber caravan of fundamentalist Mormons fled their homes in a rural part of the country following the brutal massacre of nine family members last week. Some members, however, are staying behind and looking for justice.

There were feelings of sadness and relief for members of the offshoot Mormon community from Sonora, Mexico, as a caravan left the La Mora colony Saturday morning. About 100 people were part of the caravan fleeing the violence that shattered their lives.

Some are never coming back. They've said their final goodbyes, noting it's not worth living in fear.

The exodus came hours after the final funeral for the victims was held, this one for Christina Langford. She was among the three women and six children murdered in Monday's drug cartel ambush. Survivors say as Langford's SUV came under attack, she jumped out and waved her hands to show her family wasn't a threat.

Victims of the deadly Mexico ambush. CBS News

"I know that what they died for is going to help this country to have more freedom," said Jennifer Langford, a relative of Christina.

The community — whose origins in this part of Mexico date back more than a century — watched as the violent drug wars picked up. In recent months, members became increasingly concerned about reports of cartel hit men canvassing the area.

Some of the victims' relatives have vowed to stay.

"When we face a tragic event like this, we don't run," Lienzo Widmar told CBS News. "We seek answers. We try to solve it."

But the violence is a problem even the governments have failed to solve. Those who fled Saturday will join family in Tucson and Phoenix, and more members are expected to follow.