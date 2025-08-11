6 arrested for allegedly running fake international police bureau, extorting money from victims in India

Indian police have arrested six men for allegedly posing as police and extorting "donations" from a rented office labelled a "crime investigative bureau."

The "International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau," run from an office decorated with "police-like colors and logos," was located in New Delhi suburb Noida, police said in a statement late Sunday.

The accused forged documents and certificates and ran a website where they sought "donations" from victims, police said.

They also claimed they had an "affiliation with Interpol" and other international crime units.

"The perpetrators presented themselves as public servants," the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said the suspects were operating the bogus office for over two weeks, The Hindu reported.

"They used to extort money from people by showing fake documents and logos. They also pretended to be government officials to impress people," he said, according to The Hindu.

Police recovered several mobile phones, checkbooks, stamp seals and identity cards.

A 27-year-old arts graduate and a 26-year-old law graduate were among the six men arrested, The Hindu reported. Three of other suspects are in their twenties while one suspect is 57 years old, the outlet reported.

The arrests come just weeks after a man was arrested for allegedly running a fake embassy from a rented house near New Delhi and duping job seekers of money with promises of employment abroad.

The accused was operating an illegal "West Arctic embassy" and claimed to be the ambassador of fictional nations including "West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia."