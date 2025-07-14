We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your goal is to keep your student loan debt in check, it's important to choose the right loan options this fall. Getty Images

As the new academic year approaches, students and families across the country are scrambling to finalize their college funding plans. Tuition, housing, books and fees can add up quickly, though, so even the families who've saved diligently to cover the costs of higher education may find themselves turning to student loans to fill in the gap. And in today's high-rate environment, deciding what route is best for borrowing that money is perhaps more important than ever.

In general, the student loan landscape offers two main paths: federal student loans, which are backed by the government, and private student loans, which are issued by banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. Each option comes with its own set of benefits, drawbacks and eligibility requirements that can have a big impact on the total cost of your loans and the repayment process, so it's important to choose wisely.

What makes this decision particularly challenging is that the "right" choice varies based on factors like your financial situation, credit history, career goals and risk tolerance. So, how exactly can you decide which student loans are the right option for you this fall?

Find out how affordable the right private student loans could be today.

Federal vs. private student loans: Which borrowing option makes more sense this fall?

For many students, the choice between federal and private student loans isn't necessarily an either-or decision. That said, it makes sense in most cases to start by exhausting all federal student loan options first. That's because federal loans come with protections and benefits you won't find in the private lending market.

For example, federal loans offer fixed interest rates that apply to all borrowers, regardless of credit history, which can be a big advantage for students who haven't yet built a financial track record. Right now, rates are 6.39% on new undergraduate federal loans disbursed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. Rates on federal loans for graduate students are 7.94%, and rates for parents or graduate students taking PLUS loans are 8.94% for the 2025-2026 school year.

And, there are other unique benefits of opting for federal student loans, like income-driven repayment plans and options for deferment, forbearance and even loan forgiveness under certain circumstances. These features can make repayment more manageable after graduation, especially if your income is low or unpredictable at first.

However, federal student loans also come with strict borrowing limits, especially for undergraduates. For dependent students, annual loan limits range from $5,500 to $7,500, depending on your year in school. That may not be enough to cover the full cost of attendance, particularly at private colleges or out-of-state schools.

This is where private student loans can fill the gap. Private loans, offered by banks, credit unions and online lenders, don't have the same strict borrowing caps, and the rates on private loans can be much lower than federal loan rates. You can typically borrow up to the full cost of attendance, minus any other financial aid you've received. Private lenders also offer a variety of interest rate options, including fixed and variable rates, as well as choices for repayment terms.

Still, private loans aren't as flexible as federal loans. Most lack income-driven repayment plans and forgiveness programs, and some require a co-signer if you don't have a strong credit history. Interest rates can also vary widely based on a range of factors, which means some borrowers could end up paying much more than they would with federal loans.

The key is to carefully balance these two loan types: use federal loans as your foundation and consider private loans only to bridge any remaining funding gaps.

Learn more about the student loan options and rates available to you now.

How to choose the right student loan mix for your situation

Before taking out any type of loan, make sure you've tapped into all "free money" sources, like grants, scholarships and work-study programs. Once you've done that, follow these steps to figure out the best loan strategy for you:

Start with your financial aid package: Review the federal loans offered as part of your school's financial aid award. Accept subsidized loans first, since the government pays the interest while you're in school. Then consider your unsubsidized loan options, which accrue interest from the start.

Review the federal loans offered as part of your school's financial aid award. Accept subsidized loans first, since the government pays the interest while you're in school. Then consider your unsubsidized loan options, which accrue interest from the start. Calculate your funding gap: Compare your total cost of attendance, including room, board, books and other expenses, with the aid you've already secured. The difference is the amount you may need to cover with private loans or family contributions.

Compare your total cost of attendance, including room, board, books and other expenses, with the aid you've already secured. The difference is the amount you may need to cover with private loans or family contributions. Shop around for private loans: If you decide to pursue private loans, be sure to compare multiple lenders

If you decide to pursue private loans, Consider your future repayment ability: Be realistic about your earning potential in your chosen field after graduation. Private loans can be a useful tool, but they lack the safety net of federal loans if you struggle to make payments down the line.

The bottom line

Federal student loans are generally the smartest first step when borrowing for college, thanks to the borrower-friendly features and protections these loans come with. But with federal loan limits often falling short of actual college costs, private student loans can help bridge the gap if used carefully. So, as you prepare for the fall semester, take stock of your financial situation, weigh the pros and cons of each loan type and aim to borrow only what you truly need. That way, you can ensure that you're able to pay for the costs of college without compromising your future.