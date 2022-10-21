This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," October 23, 2022: Pelosi, Hochstein, Gottlieb, Swisher, Krebs
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Rep. Nancy Pelosi - Speaker of the House of Representatives
Amos Hochstein - Special presidential coordinator for International Energy Affairs
Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA commissioner, Pfizer board member
Kara Swisher - Host of "On with Kara Swisher" for New York Magazine
Chris Krebs - Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director, CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst
Plus, a focus group with "pressured parents," one of four election influencer groups CBS News, is reporting on and watching closely through the 2022 midterms.
Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022
