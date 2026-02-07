"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Feb. 8, 2026
Here are the guests for Feb. 8, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" this Sunday.
- Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
- Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner
- David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.