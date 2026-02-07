"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Feb. 8, 2026

Here are the guests for Feb. 8, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" this Sunday.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner

David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.