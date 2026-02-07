Watch CBS News
Face The Nation

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Feb. 8, 2026

/ CBS News

Here are the guests for Feb. 8, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" this Sunday.

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
  • Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner
  • David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

