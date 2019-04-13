Former moderator Bob Schieffer returns to host "Face the Nation" on April 21. You won't want to miss it! Tune in at 10:30ET.
"Face the Nation" returns with Bob Schieffer on April 21
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Former moderator Bob Schieffer returns to host "Face the Nation" on April 21. You won't want to miss it! Tune in at 10:30ET.
Watch CBS News anytime, anywhere with the our 24/7 digital news network. Stream CBSN live or on demand for FREE on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone.Watch Now