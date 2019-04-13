"Face the Nation" will return April 21

Due to inclement weather, the Master's has confirmed a 9 AM ET start time for CBS's live coverage of the final round tomorrow.
Therefore, "Face the Nation" will be preempted for Sunday, April 14, 2019.
