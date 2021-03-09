Face the Nation is #1 in viewers on March 7

CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" REMAINS THE MOST-WATCHED SUNDAY MORNING PUBLIC AFFAIRS SHOW

THIS SEASON, FACE THE NATION CLAIMS THE #1 SPOT FOR 13 WEEKS



CBS News' FACE THE NATION was the #1 Sunday morning public affairs show in viewers, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings on Sunday, March 7 with 3.6 million viewers. In adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news, FACE THE NATION delivered 593,000 viewers.

Season-to-date, FACE THE NATION remains #1 in total viewers and is pacing up +22%. This season, FACE THE NATION has claimed the #1 spot for 13 weeks.

FACE THE NATION was the only program to grow from last week, up +6%; year-over-year FACE THE NATION is up +7% in total viewers.

In adults 25-54, FACE THE NATION is up +13% in adults 25-54 season-to-date.

Sunday's Face the Nation broadcast featured moderator Margaret Brennan's interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ), Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Sunday's broadcast also featured a focus group conversations with Americans across the country looking back and ahead on life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch up on the broadcast here or listen to it as a podcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

