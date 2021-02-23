Face the Nation is #1 in viewers on Feb. 21

CBS NEWS' "FACE THE NATION" IS #1 IN VIEWERS ON SUNDAY, FEB. 21

"FACE THE NATION" IS THE ONLY SUNDAY SHOW UP ACROSS THE BOARD FROM LAST WEEK, LAST YEAR, AND SEASON-TO-DATE

"FACE THE NATION" REMAINS THE MOST WATCHED SUNDAY SHOW OF THE SEASON

CBS News' FACE THE NATION was the #1 Sunday morning public affairs show in viewers, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings on Sunday, Feb. 21 with 3.8 million viewers. In adults 25-54, the demographic most important to those who advertise in news, FACE THE NATION delivered 689,000 viewers.

Double-digit growth in adults 25-54: Compared to last week, FACE THE NATION was the only Sunday show to grow in the key demo, up +21%, while all other programs declined. Compared to last year, FACE THE NATION saw the most growth in the demo with +24% growth. Season-to-date, FACE THE NATION is growing the most at +15%.

Most-watched Sunday show: FACE THE NATION remains the most-watched Sunday morning public affairs program of the season. Season-to-date, FACE THE NATION is leading in total viewers and pacing up +23%. Compared to the same week last year, FACE THE NATION was up to the most with +31% among the competition.

Sunday's Face the Nation broadcast featured moderator Margaret Brennan's interviews with national security adviser Jake Sullivan, former deputy national security adviser under President Trump Matthew Pottinger, Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston), Mayor Betsy Price (R-Fort Worth), and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Watch broadcast here or listen to it as a podcast here.

Mary Hager is the executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning FACE THE NATION, one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television.

