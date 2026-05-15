"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 17, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, May 17, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
- Amb. Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the United States
- Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates
- A panel with the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus: Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York
Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.