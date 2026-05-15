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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for May 17, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, May 17, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
  • Amb. Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the United States
  • Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates
  • A panel with the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus: Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York

Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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