"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Feb. 22, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

A bipartisan panel with Democratic Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Laura Kelly of Kansas, along with Republican Govs. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Mike Braun of Indiana

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.