Watch CBS News
Face The Nation

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for April 5, 2026

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Here are the guests for Sunday, April 5, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," moderated this week by senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe:

  • NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

  • Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command

  • Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland

  • Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who heads the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA

Plus, a panel with Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report; David Sanger, a White House and national security correspondent at The New York Times; and Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent at Bloomberg.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue