"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for April 5, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, April 5, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," moderated this week by senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe:

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who heads the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA

Plus, a panel with Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report; David Sanger, a White House and national security correspondent at The New York Times; and Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent at Bloomberg.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.