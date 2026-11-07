"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 8, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 8, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

of Massachusetts Republican Rep. French Hill of Arkansas

of Arkansas Democratic Rep.-elect Nancy Lacore of South Carolina

of South Carolina Plus, a preview of 60 Minutes' interview with President Trump

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.