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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Nov. 8, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, Nov. 8, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Republican Rep. French Hill of Arkansas
  • Democratic Rep.-elect Nancy Lacore of South Carolina
  • Plus, a preview of 60 Minutes' interview with President Trump

Additional guests likely.

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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