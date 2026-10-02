"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Oct. 4, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Oct. 4, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

of Arizona Former White House national security official Brett McGurk , author of "BRINK: Inside the Race to Free the October 7th Hostages"

, author of "BRINK: Inside the Race to Free the October 7th Hostages" Zach Lahn , the Republican nominee for governor of Iowa

, the Republican nominee for governor of Iowa CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford

Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.