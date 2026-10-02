"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Oct. 4, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, Oct. 4, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Secretary of Energy Chris Wright
- Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Former White House national security official Brett McGurk, author of "BRINK: Inside the Race to Free the October 7th Hostages"
- Zach Lahn, the Republican nominee for governor of Iowa
- CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford
- Plus, a look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.