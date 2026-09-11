"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for Sept. 13, 2026

Here are the guests for Sunday, Sept. 13, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

A panel with Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, and Ed O'Keefe, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent

Plus, a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.