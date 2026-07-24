"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 26, 2026
Here are the guests for Sunday, July 26, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":
- Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
- Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz
- Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
- A look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.