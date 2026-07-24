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"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guests for July 26, 2026

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Here are the guests for Sunday, July 26, on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan":

  • Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana
  • Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz
  • Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb
  • A look at new CBS News polling with Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs on CBS News at 10:30 a.m. ET and streams on Paramount+ and CBSNews.com at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

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